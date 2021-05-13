UPDATE: KCSO investigating homicide in northeast Bakersfield

UPDATE (10:58 a.m.): Sheriff’s officials confirmed a homicide investigation has begun after a man was found dead with trauma to his body. The man, whose name had not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple deputies were in northeast Bakersfield on Thursday morning, with crime scene tape blocking off an area for reasons not yet released by the sheriff’s office.

The deputies set up the tape in the area of Acacia and Linden avenues. Several residents reported hearing gunshots.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.