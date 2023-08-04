BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just over three months ago, Felipe Neri was shot and killed outside a home in east Bakersfield. His family still does not have justice.

Family, friends and kids from a high school football team gathered to remember Felipe Neri in a candlelight vigil on Aug. 3.

Arlene Gomez, Neri’s sister, told 17 News he was a good father and was involved in the community.

“… He [Neri] was a coach he went to all of his kids’ cheerleading games, football games … he cheered on all the kids,” Gomez said. Gomez says he was a father of seven.

Gomez says the family just wants peace, justice and a “fair day in court.”

Neri was shot and killed on Chelsea Street in east Bakersfield on May 3, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff officials say there have been no arrests or updates in this killing.

If you have any information on this homicide call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.