BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)—Daniel Landeros, a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ community, was shot and killed four weeks ago at Yokuts Park on his birthday, Sept. 18.

BPD homicide detectives arrested 27-year-old Fredi Rivera of Delano on Oct. 4, 2023, in connection with Landeros’ murder.

Court documents say Rivera uttered a homosexual slur directed at Landeros just before he allegedly shot and killed him.

In an email to 17 News, the District Attorney’s Office says there are no enhancements in this case that allege a hate crime at this time. That news does not sit well with local LGBTQ advocates demanding justice for the man they say gave a voice to the voiceless.

Audrey Chavez with the Bakersfield AIDS Project and friend of Landeros says, “If we look at the facts and we follow those and we ensure for the people that are out there watching or maybe even part of this population that someone is going to advocate on their behalf. Daniel is not here to do it for the circles and communities he was doing that for before and now he has become one of those victims. He deserves justice and we ask our local DA to step up to make that difference.”

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer says the D.A.’s Office fights for everyone. Zimmer says her office is still investigating the case.

A preliminary hearing for Fredi Rivera is set for December. Zimmer says prosecutors will possibly look again at the hate crime allegations against Rivera as the hearing draws closer.