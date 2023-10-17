BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been created for a mother and toddler who were shot in an apparent murder-suicide in south Bakersfield Monday evening.

According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, the victims were identified as April Trujillo Salinas, 36, and 17-month-old Mercedes Jimenez both of Bakersfield.

Officials say Salinas and Jimenez were shot by Luis Carlos Jimenez, 30, the father of Mercedes. Jimenez died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies confirmed to 17 News Salinas was the mother of Mercedes. The relationship between Luis Carlos and Salinas is unknown.

According to the GoFundMe, April Trujillo Salinas left behind five daughters ranging from 11 to 17 years old.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.