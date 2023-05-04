BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been created for a victim of the Mojave quadruple homicide on April 30.

The company shared the fundraising account for Martina Barraza, 33, of Mojave who was one of the victims of the shooting.

According to the GoFundMe page, Barraza was a mother of five and she always helped others before herself.

The GoFundMe says the money raised will go toward funeral expenses.

Sheriff’s officials said Thursday no arrests have been made in connection to the quadruple homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.