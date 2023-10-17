BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed on Pond Road in Delano on Oct. 15 and a GoFundMe has been created for his funeral.

According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, the man is identified as Juan Ruben Cortez, 36, of Delano.

Cortez was shot by another while in a vehicle on Pond Road between Stanley and Garzoli avenues around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Cortez was taken to Adventist Health Delano where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.

To donate to Cortez’s GoFundMe page, click here.