BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Road 148 north of County Line Road created a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses.

30-year-old Francisco Valencia’s family says he was loud, happy and the life of the party. His laugh could brighten up a room.

According to GoFundMe, Valencia leaves behind four children and a sister.

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

To donate to Valencia’s GoFundMe, click here.