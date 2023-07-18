BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The families of the victims of a shooting in Delano that left two dead Friday night created GoFundMe accounts for funeral expenses.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the two men as Jose Juarez, of Delano, and Joshua Pena of Bakersfield. Both of the men were 28 years old.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene on Girard Street near the Highway 99 County Line Road offramp.

According to Jose Juarez’s GoFundMe Page, he was expecting a baby in October and the money donated to his GoFundMe will go to his family.

According to Joshua Pena’s GoFundMe Page, he was a “huge goof ball” and his family is already missing his unique laugh. The money donated to his GoFundMe will go to his family and pay for funeral expenses.

Two men were arrested in connection to this shooting and the Delano Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.

