BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been created for the funeral expenses of a man who was fatally assaulted at a Motel 6 on Oak Street on Nov. 16.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Christopher Kurt Rice, 51, of Frazier Park.

Rice’s family created a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses, legal fees and family support, according to the GoFundMe.

According to the GoFundMe page Rice was kind-hearted, generous and always willing to lend a hand.

Rice was allegedly assaulted by Juan Paniagua, 41, of Bakersfield. Paniagua allegedly demanded property from Rice and other victims.

Paniagua was arrested near the scene.