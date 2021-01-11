Friends and family of shooting victims create memorial in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A small memorial of candles, flowers and other mementos decorates the corner of Custer Avenue and South H Street, a day after two people were fatally shot.

The man and woman, still unidentified by officials, both died at a local hospital after responders found them with gunshot wounds late Sunday night.

Bakersfield Police Sergeant Robert Pair said the investigation was still early Monday morning, so no motive or suspect information has been released.

Multiple friends of the man said they didn’t know why someone would shoot him, saying he was a good-natured person, and they didn’t think he was mixed up with gangs.

“He wasn’t affiliated with any gangs, he was just always a good friend, he always made sure everybody was straight, everybody got along,” Hiram Martinez said.

Martinez said he wasn’t there when the shooting happened but came to the spot to give his condolences to the family.

There have been at least 6 homicides in Bakersfield this year, all of them deadly shootings investigated by the police department or Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“I just want to say, everybody take of themselves [sic], because it’s a cold world out there,” Martinez said. “You could be here today and gone tomorrow.”

Anyone with more information about the shooting can contact BPD at 327-7111.