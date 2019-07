BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County saw fewer homicides in June than other months this year and is also seeing a slower pace than at the same time last year.

So far in 2019, the county has seen 46 homicides compared to 55 at this time in 2018. The county investigated a record 111 homicides in 2018.

Authorities investigated a confirmed nine homicides in June, compared to 13 homicides in June 2018.

