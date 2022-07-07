OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — What seems to have been a robbery-gone-wrong at Gravity Tobacco in Oildale on Sunday has left a man dead and his family reeling.

Odulio “Jesse” Rodriguez, 36, was shot and killed while working a shift as a security guard at the tobacco shop. Kern County sheriff’s officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said a gunman entered the shop on Roberts Lane and Locust Street at about 4:50 p.m. and fired as he attempted to rob the business. Rodriguez was hit at least once.

Rodriguez’s family told 17 News that Rodriguez always went by the nickname Jesse. They added that he worked as a security guard for many years and enjoyed it very much.

“He was a very fun-loving person who loved to sing and joke around,” said Rodriguez’s sister Julie Chaides. “He enjoyed going to Hart Park to watch the ducks and barbecue, he would even go early mornings to watch the beavers build their damns. He was always very curious to know more about the world and how everything in it has its part.”

Rodriguez’s family said he was never married but was in a relationship and had hopes to soon become a father.

He leaves behind his two sisters, one brother, a mother and father and many friends, along with many cousins, aunts and family that will miss him very much, family said.

“His loss has been extremely painful to our family because he was a very calm and reserved man that would spend all his time either with his girlfriend or brother or at work,” Chaides said.

KCSO identified the shooter as Cesar Vasquez, 19. KCSO arrested Vasquez on Wednesday in the 7400 block of Hooper Avenue in Bakersfield. He was booked on suspicion of murder. Vasquez is due in court Friday afternoon.

Donate to help the family cover Rodriguez’s funeral expenses here.