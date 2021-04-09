Family of slain teen Marya Neufeld offering reward money for information about killer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a teenager whose body was found in Arvin last month is offering money in the hopes of encouraging someone to come forward and help catch her killer.

Marya Neufeld was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head just 5 days after her sixteenth birthday. Her body was discovered on March 6, near an orchard off Tower Line Road and Buena Vista Boulevard.

Her family is offering a $1,000 reward for information about her death, and on top of that, they have started a GoFundMe to raise more money for the reward.

A flyer offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the deadly shooting of Marya Neufeld.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Neufeld had been in Arvin and East Bakersfield the day before her death. Anyone who may have seen or her or who she was with can leave tips by calling (661) 861-3110, or remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.