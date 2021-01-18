Family of man shot in Bakersfield asking for donations for funeral

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man shot to death in Bakersfield is now asking for the community’s help to give him a proper funeral.

The family of 27-year-old Vladimir De Jesus Sanchez has created a GoFundMe page, asking for donations to help cover the expenses.

According to Bakersfield police, officers found Sanchez and a second man with gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. Friday night on Meeks Avenue, near E Planz Road.

The second victim was taken to a hospital with “moderate” wounds and has been listed as stable.

BPD said there is no suspect information for release at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department at 661-327-7111.