Family of Bakersfield shooting victim trying to bring body home to Nevada

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The victim of a shooting in Northeast Bakersfield was a young father who leaves behind many friends and family in his hometown of Reno, Nevada.

On Tuesday, the Kern County coroner identified Tyler Russell as the man killed on Acacia Avenue last week, in a neighborhood not far from Panorama Park. Family members are currently raising money to transport his body back to Nevada through a GoFundMe campaign, which can be found here.

Russell was one of seven siblings. Keihgan Rourke, one of his six sisters, said he was a protective brother who is well loved by his family. Another sister, Sarah, said Russell is married with kids, and his family had come to Bakersfield to spend more time with other relatives.

On May 13, Russell was shot at Acacia and Linden Drive, in an alley between two homes. No suspects have been publicly identified, and neighbors that 17 News spoke with at the time did not immediately know who had been shot, or who Russell was with before it happened.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110, or stay anonymous and call Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.