Family needs “all the help we can get” after Delano father’s shooting

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The teen daughter of a man shot and killed in Delano this month said her father was “the life of the party,” and they are shattered after his death.

Guadalupe Munoz, 36, leaves behind 3 teens, aged 17, 15, and 14, who are living with their mother. His oldest daughter, Jacklyn Munoz, has been trying to raise money for a funeral, saying they do not have much and need “all the help we can get.”

“He always had something funny to say and make us laugh. It was like everything he said had to have a joke in it,” Munoz wrote in an email.

Delano police officers found Guadalupe Munoz at Patton Street and County Line Road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at Adventist Health Delano. No arrests have been announced in the case, and his daughter says no one has given any tips.

“He was just outside of his home,” Munoz wrote. “I don’t understand how someone could do this to him.”

On Friday Munoz sold food plates to raise money for the funeral, and she also started a GoFundMe earlier this week, asking for donations.

Anyone with information on the case can call Delano PD at (661) 731-3377 or the Delano Police Department Tip Line at (661) 721-3369.