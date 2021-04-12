Family identifies Bakersfield murder victim as mother of 3; GoFundMe asks for donations to help her sons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman found dead in a Bakersfield apartment earlier this month has been identified by family as loving, working mother of three sons.

The sister of Jodie Landers Arvizu is now asking the community for help, not just with funeral services, but for Arvizu’s three sons so they can avoid unexpected financial burdens after their mother’s death. Donations can be made here.

On GoFundMe, Richardson describes her sister as hard working and passionate, writing “Her smile was unforgettable and the privilege of her friendship was irreplaceable…Jodie was the treasured and cherished mother to her three sons who were unarguably her greatest source of pride and the true loves of her life.”

The GoFundMe is set at a goal of $20,000 and has raised over $3,200 as of this report.

Arvizu was also a member of V-Day Bakersfield, the local chapter of the activist movement that campaigns to reduce violence against women and girls. The V-Day Bakersfield website says they have raised at least $74,000 for non-profits.

Richardson told 17 News the suspect in Arvizu’s murder is Jared Oliver, 46, who was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department after her body was found April 1 at the Saunders Park Villa on Real Road. He has pleaded not guilty.