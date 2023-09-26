BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friends and family gathered to remember a man and local activist who was killed at Yokuts Park on Sept. 18.

43-year-old Daniel Landeros was shot at Yokuts Park in central Bakersfield, around 11 p.m. He was known to be a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ community, immigration reform and civil rights.

Friends of Landeros said he gave a voice to the voiceless and now they will speak for him as they demand justice for a man who fought for the same throughout his life.

“He was involved with census count, the union, with getting out the vote. His death is a tragedy for all of us, for all of our community,” said local activist and friend of Landeros, Audrey Chavez.

There are no suspects in his killing.

If you have any information on Landeros case call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.