Family, friends hold vigil for slain 16-year-old Marya Neufeld

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family, friends and community members held a vigil Sunday in light of the scourge of gun violence and the killing of 16-year-old Marya Neufeld.

The vigil took place just off the corner of Cottonwood Road an McNew Court in memory of Neufeld. A light rain didn’t stop them from remembering the teen, whose body was found in an orchard off Towerline Road on March 6.

The event was organized by Pastor Ray Ballard of Operation Soulwinner. Ballard says he’s upset by how many people are killed in the community, particularly Southeast Bakersfield.

Neufeld’s family says they created a GoFundMe, asking for the community’s help to raise money for a reward for information in the case.

