BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family and friends of a teenager who was shot and killed in Lamont Tuesday night held a vigil for him Wednesday.
The mourners identified him as Leonel Gonzalez, 17.
Gonzalez was shot at Camino la Jolla Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
By KGET’s count, this is the 38th confirmed homicide in Kern County this year.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.