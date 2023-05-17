BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family and friends of a teenager who was shot and killed in Lamont Tuesday night held a vigil for him Wednesday.

The mourners identified him as Leonel Gonzalez, 17.

Gonzalez was shot at Camino la Jolla Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

By KGET’s count, this is the 38th confirmed homicide in Kern County this year.