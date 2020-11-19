East Bakersfield shooting kills 1 man, wounds another

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded Wednesday evening in East Bakersfield.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near Niles Street and Fairfax Road, KCSO said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. The second victim’s condition was listed as critical, Lt. Joel Swanson said.

No suspect information was immediately available, and deputies were looking at nearby businesses for any possible surveillance video of the shooting. Swanson said deputies were looking for evidence along Niles Street.

The killing marks the 113th homicide in Kern County, surpassing 2018’s Homicide Tracker count of 112. 2020 would be the deadliest year in Kern County since the start of the Homicide Tracker in 2015.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

We will update this story as we learn more information.