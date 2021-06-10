Documents: shooting victim confronted suspect over having gun out with juveniles around

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father of four killed at a local motel earlier this year dared his shooter to open fire while confronting him for having a gun out in public, according to court documents obtained by 17 News.

Gary Jennings, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering 31-year-old Corey Michael Fisher on April 18 at the Rosedale Inn on Buck Owens Boulevard. Jenning’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Lisa Sharer, is charged as an accessory.

According to documents, Jennings had been involved in arguments at the Inn, reportedly over a stolen pickup truck that had been causing trouble that night. At one point, surveillance video captured the deadly exchange between Jennings and Fisher.

While Sharer was inside the motel, Jennings was in the parking lot standing near his sedan, with a gun visible on the roof of his car. He was arguing with a group of people on the second floor of the motel.

According to documents, a witness told police that Fisher had called out Jennings for having his gun out, “while in the presence of juveniles in the area.” Surveillance video shows Fisher heading downstairs to argue with Jennings in the parking lot.

Jennings was reportedly heard threatening to shoot Fisher while he approached, and Fisher was heard saying “If you’re going to pull it out, you better use it.” The report lists different versions of the same phrase.

Fisher was “about two parking stalls away” from the car before Jennings approached him and fired, according to a review of the surveillance video.

Gary Jennings, charged with the April 2021 shooting death of Corey Fisher.

Jennings and Sharer drove off and reportedly hid at a Quality Inn in Tulare. They were arrested just days later. The two reportedly had a pit-bull named “Felony” which had to be taken by Tulare County Animal Control.

Jennings, already a convicted felon, remains in custody without bail, and is due back in court July 6.

Fisher, originally from Michigan, had been in Bakersfield for about six months at the time and had been living at different hotels with a close friend, according to court documents. In April, his family and friends raised enough money to transport his body back to Michigan, with leftover funds saved for his 3 daughters and step-daughters.