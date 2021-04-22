Area located where incident that culminated in shooting deaths of 3 teens began

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Detectives have located the area where an incident that led to the shooting deaths of three teens began.

Valentin Eli Ramirez, 16, Raul Fernandez, 17, and Adrian Ochoa, 18, were found dead in an orchard near Buena Vista Boulevard, east of South Fairfax Road on Jan. 10, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials said they’ve learned the incident leading to their deaths began in the area of Phillips Street and Ralph Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.