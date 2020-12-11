UPDATE: KCSO release video of officer-involved shooting

UPDATE (12/11): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released video Friday of a shooting involving a deputy that left a man dead in Oildale on Nov. 10.

KCSO’s Critical Incident Review Board determined force used by Deputy Phillipe Tampinco was within department policy. Tampinco has returned to duty.

UPDATE (11/11): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the armed man who was shot and killed by a deputy last night as 27-year-old Daniel David Reyes.

UPDATE (10:24 p.m.): A man who was armed with a knife was shot and killed by a deputy during a chase on Lincoln Avenue, sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Harbour said.

The knife was recovered at the scene, Harbour said. The deputy was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident.

The deputy was dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. to a report of a suspicious person and encountered the man, who ran from him, the lieutenant said. The deputy followed on foot and the shooting occurred.

The investigation is in its early stages and more information was not available for release, Harbour said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting involving a deputy happened Tuesday evening in Oildale, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue at Sequoia Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles were at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.