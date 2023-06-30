BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in connection to the May 16 deadly shooting in a Lamont neighborhood, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested a juvenile boy who was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting. He was booked into juvenile hall on homicide charges of a teen victim, KCSO said in a statement.

The shooting happened on Camino La Jolla around 8:30 p.m. Deputies at the scene found a man suffering from traumatic injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

