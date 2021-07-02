Delano shooting victims remembered by families at graveside services

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One year after their unsolved murders, the families of Elayna Dorig and Makeliah Osorno remembered both girls at their graves Friday.

Elayna, 12, and Makeliah, 11, were shot and killed at a birthday party in Delano on June 2 last year. No suspects have been named.

The girls, friends in life, are buried on opposite ends of North Kern Cemetery and were remembered in separate memorials. Makeliah’s grandmother, Lisa Osorno Lopez, said the deaths have torn both families.

“I almost lost faith in God, I questioned him, and I’m not supposed to,” said Lopez. “But I have to question why God could let two little girls die?”

Makeliah earned the nickname “hot mess” for her energy and curiosity. Lopez said she loved to dance and dreamed big, telling her grandma that she wanted to be an FBI agent. She even named a Cabbage Patch doll “JJ,” after A.J. Cook’s character in Criminal Minds.

“She had goals, she didn’t run the streets, she played with dolls,” said Lopez. She said the family was only recently approved for counseling, something she feels is months late. She said the year has been hard for her and Makeliah’s mother, and she feels like “nobody cared,” and no one will give up information that could solve the case.

“I think they got away with it,” said Lopez, “everybody’s scared.”

But she says she’s “not mad at God,” and she’s still praying for arrests to be made. For Elayna, Pastor David Vivas led a service where her family members prayed and shared memories of her. Vivas, who’s also waiting for justice in an unsolved 2020 murder, urged for peace and patience.

“Even if justice is served, it doesn’t heal a broken heart,” said Vivas, later adding “don’t ever feel that you’re alone…we’re all going through this together.”

Elayna’s family attended Vivas’ church, World International Harvest Church. The 12-year-old also went to their Sunday school and Vivas said she would help out with the younger kids. At the end of the service, large purple balloons were let loose in her memory, led by her mother, Angiee Arroyo.

“My daughter was so innocent, she was the most beautiful daughter anyone could ever have,” said Arroyo, “I was blessed to have those 12 years with her, but she didn’t deserve this and neither did Makeliah.”

The only information police released about the shooting was that a suspect dressed in a hoodie and mask pulled up to the party in a tan 4-door sedan, similar to a Toyota Corolla or Camry. Investigators, community advocates, and family members all believe there are people in Kern County who may know more about the shooting, or at the very least, may have seen something that could help.

There is a $3,000 reward for information, which can be given anonymously once an arrest is made. Tips can be sent to Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.