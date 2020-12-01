Delano police offering rewards for tips leading to arrests in unsolved murders

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is now offering rewards to those who can help them resolve unsolved murders in the city.

Police Chief Robert Nevarez said the city has had a reserve fund for about a decade specifically for anonymous tips. However, Nevarez said the department has not had an easy way of getting those tips, so now it is partnering with Kern Secret Witness.

Cases that still need to be solved include one involving two girls who were killed at a party in July, a man who was killed during a vigil in January and a college student who was shot earlier that month.

The department is offering rewards of up to $3,000 per case for information leading to an arrest. For more information about these cases, visit kernsecretwitness.com.