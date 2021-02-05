Delano police investigate deadly shooting at cemetery

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Delano are investigating a deadly shooting at a cemetery Friday — the city’s first homicide of the year.

Officers were called to the North Kern Cemetery District at Albany Street and Garces Highway at around 5:40 p.m. The department said the victim was inside the cemetery at the time of shooting. Police Chief Robert Nevarez said the shooter fired a handgun in the victim’s direction and struck the victim who died at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene. No description for a possible suspect was available.

The victim was a male, but his age not immediately known.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Delano police at 661-721-3369. You can remain anonymous, the department said.

