Delano PD launching operation amid recent homicides

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department has launched an operation in response to recent homicides.

On Wednesday just after 11 p.m. shots rang out in the 700 block of Vassar Street in Delano.

Officers found David Michael Ruiz, 45, shot multiple times.

Ruiz did not survive.

In the last two months, Delano has witnessed five homicides all of which have been linked to a gun.

According to our 17 News Homicide Tracker, Delano has recorded 10 homicides for 2019. The Delano Police Department is tackling the issue with a strong response.

Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez hopes its operation will help solve the homicides in its community.

“We are launching an operation that starts today and will continue until I believe that things have sufficiently calmed down,” Nevarez said.

Delano saw few homicides to start the year but recently the community has seen a rise in crime. Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez noticed things changed suddenly in the city when more and more shootings took place.

“The summer had been relatively peaceful,” Nevarez said. “Once September hit, things started to pick up, that’s not acceptable in a city of our size.”

It will take some effort from local law enforcement and the community to work together and try to solve all the homicides. The operation led by Delano PD is hoping to reassure residents that they are doing all they can to make the community safe.

“We want them to know that we’re out there in force,” Nevarez said. “We are out there addressing gang members aggressively and hopefully in doing so we send a message.”

Despite few leads linked to recent homicides in Delano, the department hopes the operation can help investigators seek justice for their cases.

“We’re kind of short on information,” Nevarez said. “ We don’t have a lot of eyewitness testimony and so that makes it very difficult for us to solve these crimes but that’s not going to stop us.”