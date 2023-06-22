BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying suspects and or witnesses in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on June 18th.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a vehicle had collided with a wall at the intersection of West 13th Avenue and Concord Street in Delano around 10:30 p.m.

Officials said the driver, Mario Moreno, 27, of Delano suffered a gunshot wound and died of his injuries at the scene. The passenger of the vehicle survived the collision and was transported to a hospital. The passenger’s condition is unknown.

No other victims have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting or collision is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-720-5516 or email Lsantos@delanopd.org.