Delano murder suspect arrested in Ohio

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of gunning down a man in a Delano cemetery in February was arrested this week in Ohio, police said.

Ray Anthony Torres, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and awaiting extradition back to Kern County, according to the Delano Police Department and court records.

Related Content UPDATE: Victim of deadly shooting at Delano cemetery identified

Although police identified him as Anthony Ray Torres, court records list his name as Ray Anthony Torres.

Torres is accused of killing Joel Santos Maldonado, 30, at North Kern Cemetery on the evening of Feb. 5. Physical evidence left at the scene and surveillance video helped identify him as the suspect, police said.

Detectives learned Torres fled to Ohio. They monitored his whereabouts until evidence processed for DNA linked him to the crime, according to the department.

Once an arrest warrant was issued, detectives flew to Ohio and took Torres into custody with assistance from the Columbus Police Department SWAT team, police said.