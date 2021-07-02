Delano mom pleads for justice for daughter and friend one year after shooting

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Angiee Arroyo said something she misses most about her daughter Elayna is when the 12-year-old daughter talked back.

“I know most parents wouldn’t say this,” said Arroyo, “But I miss her attitude.”

Anything to be able to hear Elayna Saidee Dorig’s voice again. For the last year, Arroyo has been living with the aftermath of a shooting that killed Elayna, and her lifelong friend Makeliah Osorno, who was just 11.

“I’m broken,” said Arroyo. “There’s no words to explain when you lose a child, she was a beautiful angel.”

It was supposed to be happy evening surrounded by friends and family. On July 2, Arroyo took both girls to her nephew’s birthday party at a home on Oleander Street, with kids playing on a slide in the front yard of a home.

That afternoon, an armed stranger, dressed in a hoodie and mask, pulled up to the house, got out his car, started firing.

Arroyo says her daughter died in her arms.

“It was the worst day of my life, to see my daughter take her last breath, to see her die in my arms,” said Arroyo

Police Chief Robert Nevarez, preparing to wrap up a law enforcement career that spanned 3 decades, says the case is the lowest point of his 3 years in Delano.

“I’ll never forget the night I got that call,” said Nevarez. “Initially I was told 5 people were shot, and then within about a minute I got an update that two were little girls, and they were both likely not going to make it.”

The other victims, including Arroyo’s sister, survived. Nevarez said after the shooting the department worked with state and federal partners to solve the crime, but no luck. They received many calls and “hunches,” but nothing strong enough to make a break in the case. Nevarez said he believes the shooting was gang related. He believes there are people who know what happened, and it’s “mind boggling” that they won’t come forward with information on the case.

“I’m sure they were targeting somebody, it wasn’t the little girls,” said Nevarez. “It’s these senseless crimes like this, where somebody completely innocent gets mowed down by gunfire.”

Arroyo said she has no idea why someone targeted her family, but a stigma has lasted. She said there are parents who are afraid to have their kids around Elayna’s younger brother after the shooting.

“These little girls were innocent,” said Arroyo. “They didn’t know nothing about gangs.”

Some support she’s received over the months is from her apartment’s property manager.

“We try to keep Angie’s spirits up and let her know everyone’s here for her, because we don’t want Angie to feel like she’s alone,” said Veronica Soto at the Brandywine Apartments. She said she watched Elayna grow up at the complex; a good student and young girl who connected well with the other kids during social events. She would also offer to help Soto out, something her brother has picked up since Elayna’s death. She also had a habit of tattling on neighbors she thought were up to no good.

“She would always message me on Facebook from Angie’s facebook, telling me when one of the residents are doing something wrong,” Soto said, laughing.

Soto, who’s also on the community liaison board for the Delano Police Department, said she also believes the city is too “tight knit” for someone not to know who killed Elayna and Makeliah.

“What do you do if no one’s going to say anything?” said Soto.

Arroyo says “there has to be one lead” to help police catch her daughter’s killer. She hopes someone will be able to help.

“Just think if it was their daughter,” she said. “Because both me and Makeliah’s mother, we’re not okay. We’re never going to be okay.”

There’s a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, and the money will be given anonymously, according to Chief Nevarez. Anyone can leave a tip by calling Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.