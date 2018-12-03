Delano area homicide marks 100 killings so far this year in Kern County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide east of Delano. This marks 100 homicides so far this year in our county.

Deputies from the Delano Substation responded just after 6 a.m. Monday to the area of Highway 155 and Wallace Road. That's where they discovered the body of a man, whose identity has not been released. According to KCSO, there were traumatic wounds on his body.

Anyone who has information on the case is encouraged to call KCSO 861-3110. You can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness 322-4040.

Last year set the record for the deadliest year in Kern County with 103 homicides. For more on local homicides, visit the KGET Homicide Tracker.