Delano area homicide marks 100 killings so far this year in Kern County

Posted: Dec 03, 2018 11:06 AM PST

Updated: Dec 03, 2018 11:24 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide east of Delano. This marks 100 homicides so far this year in our county. 

Deputies from the Delano Substation responded just after 6 a.m. Monday to the area of Highway 155 and Wallace Road. That's where they discovered the body of a man, whose identity has not been released. According to KCSO, there were traumatic wounds on his body. 

Anyone who has information on the case is encouraged to call KCSO 861-3110. You can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness 322-4040.

Last year set the record for the deadliest year in Kern County with 103 homicides. For more on local homicides, visit the KGET Homicide Tracker

