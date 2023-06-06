BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified Kyle Ray Hall as the man who was shot and killed by another on Decatur Street in Oildale.

Hall, 35, of Bakersfield was shot on Decatur Street, just west of North Chester Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

His death has been ruled a homicide. The coroner’s office will release Hall’s cause of death at a later time.

Following the shooting, a standoff ensued at the home but no arrests were made. No suspects have been identified and no firearms were recovered from the scene, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.