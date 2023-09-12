VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — A convicted murderer from Kern County who was sentenced to death 40 years ago has died of natural causes, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.

Ronald L. Sanders, who was being housed at California Medical Facility (CMF), died of natural causes at the age of 71, CDCR said. Sanders was pronounced dead at 10:02 a.m.

According to CDCR, Sanders was sentenced to death in Kern County on March 3, 1982 for the murder of Janice Dishroon Allen, 29. He was admitted to San Quentin’s death row on June 13, 1984.

The state has not carried out an execution in 17 years, as the last execution was that

of Clarence Ray Allen held on Jan. 17, 2006, CDCR said.

There are currently 653 condemned persons in CDCR. More information about capital punishment in California can be found here on CDCR’s website.