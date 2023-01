BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, according to a coroner’s release.

By KGET’s count this was the 99th confirmed homicide of 2022 in Kern County.