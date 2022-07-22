BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a dead body on a road Friday evening just outside Lamont.

KCSO tells 17 News they received reports of a man lying on the side of the road at Buena Vista Boulevard near North Comanche Drive at around 6:20 p.m.

Officials said deputies found a dead body with signs of trauma to the upper body and called out homicide detectives. The body was described as being a Hispanic male between in his 20s to 30s. It was not immediately known if the person was wounded there or if the body was dumped there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.