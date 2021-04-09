DA’s Office renews calls for help to solve 2018 East Bakersfield double murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The District Attorney’s Office is asking for help to solve a shooting three years ago that killed a young man and woman in East Bakersfield.

On April 8, sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies of 23-year-old Jessica Soria and 22-year-old Jose Mendoza.

The two were both found shot in the head in front of Mendoza’s home on Sterling Road, just a few blocks from Pioneer Drive.

Mendoza’s family told 17 News in 2019 tha he had been coming back with Soria after being out with friends the day before. His father believes someone ambushed them.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.