Coventry Drive shooting leaves man dead: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday following a shooting on Coventry Drive in south Bakersfield, police said.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Coventry Drive at around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. A man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.