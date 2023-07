BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was shot at a residence in south Bakersfield and died at Kern Medical on July 9.

Kenneth McCarty Ricks, 38, of Bakersfield was shot at a residence around 3:20 a.m. on Bradley Street, according to coroner officials.

Ricks was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating this incident.