Coroner rules death of man found in riverbed near Riverview Park a homicide

Police investigate the discovery of a body at Riverview Park Wednesday afternoon.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office ruled the death of a man found in a riverbed last week in North Bakersfield as a homicide.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office determined a 67 year old man, whose body was found in a riverbed west of Chester Avenue on Aug. 14, was struck by an unknown object and died of blunt force head trauma.

Bakersfield police investigators were called to the area near Riverview Park at around 5 p.m.

The man’s name has not been released pending next of kin notification, officials said.

Bakersfield police are investigating the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.