BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner has released the causes of death of the mother and her 17-month-old daughter who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide last month in south Bakersfield.

Mercedes Jimenez, of Bakersfield was the toddler who was shot at a home on South M Street just south of Ming Avenue on Oct. 16. at about 6:15 p.m. Officials ruled her death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide.

The same cause and manner of death was attributed for Mercedes mother, April Trujillo Salinas, 36, of Bakersfield.

It is unknown if Luis Carlos Jimenez, 30, is the father of Mercedes. Jimenez died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to officials, all three died at the scene.