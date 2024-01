BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the cause and manner of death for a man who was shot on Iris Street in Wasco and died days later at a hospital.

Officials said Michael Prendez Gonzalez, 34 of Bakersfield was shot in the 1200 block of Iris St. on Nov. 29. He died Dec. 2 at Kern Medical.

The coroner office said Gonzalez’s official cause of death was complications of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide.