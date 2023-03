BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man shot and killed last week in Rosamond.

Freddy Orlando Herrera Jr., 32, of Rosamond was shot on 28th Street West in Rosamond on March 2, according to the coroner’s office.

Herrera was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause and manner of death.