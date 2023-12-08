BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Officer released the causes of death in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Bakersfield on Aug. 26.

Coroner officials say Guadalupe Morales, 51, of Bakersfield, was found at a residence in the 6700 block of Byrd Street on Aug. 26.

Officials say Morales’ cause of death was acute ethanol, methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity and the manner of his death was suicide.

Coroner officials say Concepcion Garcia Morales, 49, of Bakersfield, was found dead at a residence in the 6700 block of Byrd Street on Aug. 26.

Officials say Morales’ cause of death was neck compression and the manner was homicide.

17 News has reached out the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for more details on this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.