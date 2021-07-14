Coroner: Man fatally shot in Delano

UPDATE (July 15): Delano police released details about a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead on Tuesday.

The department said officers were called to County Line Road and Patton Street at around 10:30 p.m. on July 13. There they found a man, identified by the coroner as Guadalupe Munoz, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Munoz was taken to a Adventist Health Delano where he later died.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Delano police at 661-731-33-77 or the Delano Police Department Tip Line at 661-721-3369.

