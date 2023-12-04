BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot on Iris Street in Wasco and died days later at a hospital.

Sheriff Officials say Michael Prendez Gonzalez, 34, of Bakersfield, was shot in the 1200 block of Iris Street on Nov. 29.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead on Dec. 2 at Kern Medical.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Gonzalez’s death.

By KGET’s count, this is the 72nd homicide this year in Kern County.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this shooting.