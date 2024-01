BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was shot and killed on South Union Avenue in August of 2023.

Coroner officials say Nathaniel Alexander Grier was shot in the 900 block of South Union Avenue on Aug. 27, 2023. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of his death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of his death was a homicide.

17 News has contacted the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for more information on this incident.