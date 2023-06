BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was shot and killed on Lincoln Avenue in May.

Brian Ray Smith, 25, of Bakersfield was shot in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue on May 20, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials say Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause and manner of death.