BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was shot on Pond Road in Delano Sunday night.

According to the coroner’s office, Juan Ruben Cortez, 36, of Delano was shot by another while in a vehicle on Pond Road between Stanley and Garzoli avenues around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Cortez was taken to Adventist Health Delano where he was later pronounced dead.

In this shooting a woman was shot and sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to a local hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Cortez’s death.

By KGET’s count, this is the 63rd confirmed homicide in Kern County in 2023.

The investigation for this shooting is ongoing and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.